IS THE big merino moving to the top of Mount Sugarloaf?
Do you really owe money for tolls? Has your income return really not been processed?
Hunter residents got a practical lesson in online trickery when MP Dan Repacholi made a viral social media post about Goulburn's giant sheep moving north.
What many didn't realise was that he was proving a point about the need for everyone to "stop, think and protect" when it comes to online scams.
More than 100 people went to a Scams Awareness forum in Wangi on Tuesday, run by Mr Repacholi and Minister for Financial Services Stephen Jones.
Data from IDCare, Australia's national cyber support service, reveals Hunter locals have lost more than $3.6 million to scams so far this year.
Mr Repacholi did an experiment of his own in the days before the Wangi event, posting what appeared to be an image of Goulburn's "The Big Merino" on the back of a truck.
"We love big things in the Hunter, and it was great to be in Goulburn this morning as I drove home from parliament, to see this on the move to its new home in the Hunter," he wrote, adding three laughing emojis.
Mr Repacholi said the Facebook post was seen by more than one million people, and "most fell for it".
By Wednesday, it had drawn 3800 likes, 1700 comments and almost 700 shares.
Some of the comments it attracted included: "For real? What is wrong with Goulburn to let him go. Madness"; and "It's moving. I had no idea. Just checked it's not April 1 today".
Mr Repacholi said people could always contact his office for advice.
"Just because it's on social media or the internet, doesn't make it real," he said.
"If it sounds too good to be true then it probably is."
He said almost everyone in the room at the forum on Tuesday raised their hand when asked if they had received a scam call, text or email in the past month.
The forum came amid a series of successful events across the country, focusing on educating Hunter residents on how to protect themselves against scammers, recognise scams, and what to do if they fell victim.
The government recently announced an $86.5 million package to tackle scams and online fraud.
Mr Jones said the best advice he could give to the community was to stop and take time before giving over money or personal details; think about whether the message or call could be fake; and protect by acting quickly if something feels wrong.
Report scams to the National Anti-Scam Centre at www.scamwatch.gov.au.
