Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Hunter MP Dan Repacholi's big merino post proves point ahead of Wangi scam forum

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated October 26 2023 - 8:42am, first published October 25 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clockwise from left, Hunter MP Dan Repacholi's fake social media post, another fake picture, and the forum hosts. Pictures from Facebook, supplied
Clockwise from left, Hunter MP Dan Repacholi's fake social media post, another fake picture, and the forum hosts. Pictures from Facebook, supplied

IS THE big merino moving to the top of Mount Sugarloaf?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.