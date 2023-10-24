OUTGOING Knights playmaker Adam Clune will continue his career at Super League club Huddersfield Giants.
Clune, 28, has been linked with a move abroad for months but his contract with the Giants is expected to be formally announced by the English side in coming days.
The halfback, one of multiple former Knights heading to the Super League next season, is understood to have signed a multi-year deal.
Clune concluded his two-year stint at the Knights with an appearance in the 40-10 semi-final loss to the Warriors last month.
After playing 18 NRL games in 2022, the Orange-born playmaker had spent the majority of the 2023 campaign in NSW Cup until a late recall to the first-grade side in round 25.
He replaced injured halfback Jackson Hastings for the last three games of the regular season, helping the Knights secure a home final for the first time since 2006.
He was again recalled for Newcastle's second finals fixture in New Zealand after Hastings re-injured his leg in the first.
"It was a dream come true to play for the club I grew up supporting," Clune said in a social media post in recent days.
"Thankful for the great group of people I spent the last two years with, and for the support of the fans along the way.
"Excited for the next chapter."
Clune, who debuted for St George Illawarra in 2020, heads overseas after 47 NRL games. The Knights opted to let the playmaker go, instead signing Jack Cogger from Penrith for the next three seasons.
Cogger, who came off the bench in Penrith's 26-24 grand final win this month, will battle with Hastings and five-eighth Tyson Gamble for a spot in the halves in 2024.
Clune is one of 11 players from Newcastle's top-30 roster this past season to have departed the club.
At least four will be playing in Super League next year.
Apart from Clune, Lachlan Fitzigbbon, Lachlan Miller and Fa'amanu Brown are also bound for the English competition.
Back-rower Fitzgibbon is joining Warrington Wolves. Signed until the end of 2026, he will be playing under new Wolves coach Sam Burgess.
Fullback Miller has linked with Leeds Rhinos, also until the end of 2026.
Brown, a hooker who played only two games for the Knights after joining the club from Canterbury late in the season, has signed with Hull FC for 2024 only.
Other outgoing Knights whose futures are yet to be confirmed include Jack Johns, Bailey Hodgson, Dane Aukafolau and Hymel Hunt.
Hunt, an experienced 113-game outside back, is understood to be weighing up multiple options both in Australia and overseas.
Utility Kurt Mann has signed with the Bulldogs, outside-back Simi Sasagi will be at Canberra and star winger Dominic Young is bound for the Roosters.
Apart from Cogger, the Knights' incoming players for next season include English duo Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce, along with former South Sydney forward Jed Cartwright.
All three are signed for the next two years.
