COACH Rob Stanton set some non-negotiables when he took the controls of the Newcastle Jets four months ago.
Most were around work ethic and character.
Ensure those standards were high and the results would come.
The players delivered in spades in the A-League season-opener, twice coming from a goal down to earn a 2-all draw with Perth Glory at HBF Park on Sunday night.
The Jets' scintillating, lightning-paced attack, which had been a feature of the pre-season, was stymied by a well organised, resolute home side.
But the Jets showed fight, culminating with an equaliser by Apostolos Stamatelopoulos from the last play of the game.
"It's good to display the characteristics that the city of Newcastle expects from us," Stanton said. "Never give up, fight, be competitive, hard working ... I think those came through which is pleasing.
"We are young. We are going to make mistakes. It's my job to make them better.
"I thought we showed some good characteristics.
"We have laid a strong foundation over 16 weeks with our culture and things like that.
"It re-enforces the value off the pitch and the principles on the pitch that we have been applying.
"When that happens, it is a good feeling even though you want to get three points.
"It will build layers on our game. I believe we will get better and better as the season goes on."
The Jets travelled west having recorded just three wins in 26 visits.
They lost back-up keeper Michael Weier to an injury at training on Friday, replaced by Noah James.
Come game time, Stanton could not have envisaged a worse start, giving up a tap-in goal to Adam Taggart in the second minute.
Kosta Grozos then produced a stunning strike from 25 metres in the 14th minute to get the visitors back in the game.
A mistake by the Jets playing out put the Glory back in command.
Taggart swooped on a misdirected pass from Jason Hoffman and laid off for substitute Stefan Calakovski to slot.
Keeper Ryan Scott kept the visitors alive with a series of reflex saves before Stamatelopoulos delivered a late dagger, climbing high to head home a Grozos freekick.
"Part of me is disappointed because the boys have shown a lot in pre-season," Stanton said.
"Today was an opportunity to display that. I think we did it in bits and pieces but the character came through which I'm really happy about.
"We were a little bit nervous and I think the trip here caught a few boys out. There were a couple of boys who didn't start well. That showed by conceding early.
"We had to correct that. We got ourselves back in the game. The experienced players were strong enough to fix that.
"Then we gave it up again.
"They are lessons we have to learn the hard way. If we are going to learn them, learn them now and try to reduce them in the future."
Grozos, covering for suspended captain Brandon O'Neill, was strong while the dynamic duo of Lucas Mauragis and debutant Clayton Taylor caused havoc down the left-hand side.
"Lucas and Clayton have built up a strong connection," Stanton said. "Daniel Wilmering has played there a few times in pre-season too and was just as effective with the go forward.
"We have a good, young, strong left-hand side and I think those boys will excite the fans.
"That was Clayton's debut and I thought he did really well. Away from home too. I thought he made a good fist of it.
"He defended well from the front and made a couple of good runs. Lucas was always trying to get down the left-hand side as well."
Next for the Jets is a trip to AAMI Park on Sunday to take on Melbourne Victory.
Led by French import Zinedine Machach, Victory opened their campaign with a 2-0 triumph over Sydney FC at Alianz Stadium.
"We like a lot about him," Victory coach Tony Popovic said. "It's a demanding league, you have to be physically fit, you have to respect this league. He's come with a fantastic mindset to work hard, to be a team player and ultimately to show his talent and his quality. I think we've just touched the surface with what he can do."
