A-League men, 2023: Jets strike late as coach Rob Stanton begins new era with gallant point

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated October 22 2023 - 10:22pm, first published 10:05pm
ROB Stanton's new era at the Newcastle Jets began with a gallant 2-all draw against Perth Glory after striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos scored with an injury-time header at HBF Park on Sunday night.

