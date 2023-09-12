Newcastle halfback Adam Clune is confident he can reprise his recent form and again do a job for the Knights in Saturday's semi-final showdown against the Warriors in New Zealand.
Eveready deputy Clune has been named to wear the No.7 jersey in the 4.05pm (AEST) match at Auckland's Go Media Stadium, replacing injured halfback Jackson Hastings.
Hastings had expressed hope of playing after re-injuring his leg in the side's 30-28 win over Canberra on Sunday but won't be given a chance to prove his fitness after being left out of Newcastle's 22-man match squad entirely on Tuesday.
Hastings missed the three games prior to the elimination final because of his original syndesmosis injury, with Clune serving as his replacement on each occasion.
The 28-year-old, who had spent the entire year in NSW Cup prior to those games, is now drawing confidence from the late-season call up ahead of what will be the biggest match of his career and Newcastle's first semi-final since 2013.
"The Sharks and the Rabbits games with the home crowd and that sort of atmosphere was, speaking to some of the other guys, similar to a semi-final," Clune told the Newcastle Herald on Tuesday.
"The pressures are a little bit different, but I think just getting those reps in with the team and having the trust from the group, they know who I am and how I play, but to have those games and make a smooth transition for the guys is something that gives me confidence.
"I have that belief in the group and the guys have said if I'm needed, they back me.
"So it's obviously super special to have that from your teammates and the coaching staff."
Clune's run of games ahead of the finals, likewise those of Dylan Lucas who will replace injured back-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon, could prove invaluable for the Knights in the do-or-die clash across the ditch.
"Having those games is definitely holding me in good stead and I think I'm in a better position now because I've played those games," Clune, who has made 46 NRL appearances but never played finals, said.
"The thing is, you're probably asking yourself a few more questions if I hadn't played any first grade this year, but to have that in my back pocket, it puts me in a better position.
"You can't replicate finals games, and playing over there and against a great team in the finals the pressures are different, but it's definitely given me confidence."
Lucas played every minute of Newcastle's wins over Cronulla (32-6) and St George Illawarra (32-12) in the last two rounds of the regular season, and was 18th man against the Raiders.
"If I get the tap on the shoulder, I'll be ready to go," the 23-year-old declared on Tuesday.
Newcastle's rookie of the year, he has essentially prepared all season for such a task, having transitioned into the back-row and played the entire NSW Cup campaign on the left edge where Fitzgibbon plays.
After making his NRL debut in round three, he will now make just his seventh top-flight appearance in front of what will be a full house at the Warriors' 25,000-plus capacity home ground.
"It'll be very exciting," Lucas said. "We're all very excited to head over to New Zealand and go over there and get the job done.
"I feel like I'm ready to go. I had those last couple of weeks there building the connection with the boys, and the boys are still playing some good footy.
"I just [need to] come in and do my job well."
The Knights are yet to rule Hastings (leg) and Fitzgibbon (shoulder) out for the year, but given Fitzgibbon is departing for the Super League at season's end he may very well have played his last game for the club.
He was considered in worse shape than Hastings after Sunday's game.
Clune and Lucas' inclusions are the only changes for the Knights.
Shaun Johnson has been named at halfback for the Warriors after missing his side's 32-6 loss to Penrith on Saturday.
Freddy Lussick drops back to 18th man to make way for the Warriors' talisman.
1 Kalyn Ponga (C)
2 Dom Young
3 Dane Gagai
4 Bradman Best
5 Greg Marzhew
6 Tyson Gamble
7 Adam Clune
8 Jacob Saifiti
9 Phoenix Crossland
10 Leo Thompson
11 Tyson Frizell (C)
12 Dylan Lucas
13 Adam Elliott
14 Kurt Mann
15 Daniel Saifiti
16 Jack Hetherington
17 Mat Croker
18 Brodie Jones
19 Enari Tuala
20 Fa'amanu Brown
21 Lachlan Miller
22 Jack Johns
MORE IN SPORT
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.