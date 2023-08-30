Rookie Knights forward Dylan Lucas is taking nothing for granted in his maiden NRL campaign.
He certainly isn't getting ahead of himself either.
But with a place in the back row set to be up for grabs once Lachlan Fitzgibbon departs the club at season's end, Lucas admits he is hoping to convert his six NRL games this year into a regular starting spot in 2024.
"Obviously I've got to go and earn that in the pre-season, but that's my goal going into next year," he told the Newcastle Herald. "I'll do what I need to do, just work hard and see what happens."
Previously an outside-back, Lucas has moved into the back row this season.
He's started four of his five NRL appearances in the position, and will do so again on Saturday night when the Knights take on St George Illawarra at Kogarah.
It's been a commitment he has made though the NSW Cup campaign as well, starting in the second row in all but one of his 12 games there.
And while it's been a considered switch by the Knights, club legend Matthew Johns believes Lucas could still emerge as a centre.
"Serious powerhouse," Johns said of Lucas, who lives with his son Jack, on SEN Radio this week.
"In some ways, I think sometimes when I watch him play, still his best position could be centre.
"As far as as a centre is concerned, he was very much in the Bradman Best mould; good power-runner, worked his backside off. But he has found a place on the edge as an edge back-rower.
"A very, very good player."
Having put on size and spent the year there, Lucas is all-in on playing back row. And it's little wonder why.
In NSW Cup, where he's played on the left edge, the same position Fitzgibbon plays, the 23-year-old has scored 11 tries in 12 games.
He also bagged his inaugural NRL try in Sunday's victory over Cronulla, a breakaway effort from 30 metres out when it looked like there was nothing on.
"I want to lock that down now and learn my role as a back-rower," Lucas said, highlighting how he's still developing. "I'll do a pre-season there ... and hopefully come back and aim to start the year there next year."
While he's open about his aspirations, Lucas isn't looking any further ahead than this Saturday and the rest of Newcastle's 2023 campaign.
After debuting in round three, he has become a squad player coach Adam O'Brien has been happy to call upon. He started three-straight games mid-season, making 52 tackles one week and 47 the next, and has now played 80 minutes on three occasions. He is gaining confidence with each NRL appearance, and has tried to prepare all year as if he was a chance of playing each week.
"I've just been trying to get my work done down in NSW Cup, getting through 80 each week," he said. "Doing a little bit extra at training, just to make sure I'm ready to go if I do get the call up. If something does happen, like this week. Making sure I'm ready to do my job for the team."
A South Coast product, born in Bega but raised in the Illawarra, Lucas said it was a "special week" coming up against the Dragons, whose junior rep system he was once a part of.
The Albion Park Eagles junior is one of a host of fringe players lining up for the Knights after Dane Gagai, Tyson Frizell and Phoenix Crossland were all rested.
