Weston coach Kew Jaliens was focused on consistency and keeping his squad together next season after a frustrating finish to an encouraging year.
With Jaliens back at the helm after a three-year absence, the Bears rose to premiership contention mid-season before finishing fifth to secure a first final since the 2014 decider.
Weston beat Maitland 2-0 before Sunday's 1-0 loss to Charlestown in the minor semi-final, where they dominated possession and created chances but paid the price for a defensive slip in the 36th minute.
Jaliens copped a yellow card late as frustrations grew with officials, but he was philosophical about the result after full-time.
"From where we started to where we are now as a team, I'm very proud of the boys," Jaliens said. "And today, there was nothing more you could ask for as a coach. They gave their all and created the chances, but they just didn't go in.
"I think the lesson for us this season was consistency. We were there for all the big games, but we lost to Valentine twice and we had two draws against Adamstown, and if you want to win the comp, you have to step up for those games."
The return of Connor Evans and Liam Wilson, and recruitment of Yuta Konagaya, Alessandro Ouwerkerk and keeper Gerard Roebuck helped turn the Bears into title threats. Jaliens said Dutch defender Ouwerkerk was the only loss for next year at this stage.
"Alessandro has to go back to university in Holland," he said. "I'm hoping to keep the core of this group together and from there build."
Broadmeadow were left to ponder what if after they were denied a goal in the 4-2 major semi-final loss to Lambton Jaffas on Saturday.
Magic looked to have made it 4-3 in the 59th minute when Sam Kamper's head off a corner was blocked by keeper Ben Kennedy then cleared by Ben Hay. Broadmeadow believed the ball crossed the line but their appeals were waved away.
"I've been sent a couple of screenshots," Magic coach John Bennis said of the no-goal.
"From the angle it's hard to tell but from his foot position, it looks likely the ball's over the line. It was at an important time in the game, momentum is big there, and if you get one back at that point, you never know."
Jaffas will head into the September 9 grand final confident, given their record against the two contenders left standing.
Now on an 11-game unbeaten run, Jaffas have defeated preliminary finalists Charlestown and Broadmeadow in every NPL game this year. They had a far worse record against the finalists eliminated - Maitland and Weston. Jaffas lost both clashes with Maitland and had a loss and a draw against the Bears.
