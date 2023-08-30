Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle Knights back Greg Marzhew signs extended, upgraded contract

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated August 30 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Simone De Peak
Picture by Simone De Peak

In-form winger Greg Marzhew has agreed to a new contract which keeps him at the Knights for the next three seasons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.