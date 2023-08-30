Newcastle Herald
Knights primed to keep momentum rolling into the NRL finals

By Robert Dillon
August 30 2023 - 4:00pm
The Knights after training on Wednesday. Picture by Peter Lorimer
A SHOT at another club record will be an afterthought for the Newcastle Knights this week as they chase a last-round victory against St George Illawarra at Kogarah on Saturday that would provide the perfect springboard into the finals.

