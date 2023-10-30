Newcastle Herald
Clare Wheeler scores maiden goal for Matildas against Philippines

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated October 30 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 1:00pm
Clare Wheeler, pictured at Matildas training in Newcastle in 2021, is making the most of her opportunities. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Clare Wheeler, pictured at Matildas training in Newcastle in 2021, is making the most of her opportunities. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Just days after Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson rated Clare Wheeler's performance as "outstanding", the Newcastle product continued to impress by notching her first international goal.

