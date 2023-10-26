Her name is a conversation starter, but MelindaJ "Mindy" Barbieri would rather let her actions do the talking at the Jets and is confident they have the makings of a strikeforce "to be reckoned with".
The Melbourne 23-year-old, who is no relation to Matildas great Melissa Barbieri and says her parents just came up with her unique first name, signed with the Jets on the eve of this A-League Women's season.
The skilful forward brings plenty of experience to Newcastle, who are targeting a top-six finals appearance, and was excited to be rejoining forces with hired gun Melina Ayres.
The pair played together at Melbourne Victory before Barbieri went to Adelaide United.
"[Melina] knows what to do with the ball and our connection is really strong already and it's something that we're going to continue growing into the season," Barbieri said.
"We're only going into round three, so we've got so much time to be a force to be reckoned with."
Barbieri debuted in the A-League as a 15-year-old in 2015 and has made 86 appearances in the competition, including starting both games for Newcastle this campaign.
The new-look Jets opened the season with a 1-0 win against Central Coast then a 1-0 loss to Perth, both on the road. They have this weekend off due to an international window and next host winless Western Sydney in a club double-header at McDonald Jones Stadium on November 5.
"We've all got the same goal: We want to change the perspective of what Newcastle Jets is," Barbieri said.
"And, we want to be able to be that team that people come into the game and think, 'OK, we've got a real fight on our hands', and that's the team we're going to be. We are that team.
"With a new team and a new bunch of girls, we definitely have a bunch of things to work on, but unpredictability is probably going to be our strength."
MORE IN SPORT:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.