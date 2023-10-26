Newcastle Herald
MelindaJ 'Mindy' Barbieri brings experience to Jets attack: ALW

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated October 26 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 6:30pm
MelindaJ 'Mindy' Barbieri is targeting a strong A-League campaign with the Newcastle Jets. Picture by Simone De Peak
MelindaJ 'Mindy' Barbieri is targeting a strong A-League campaign with the Newcastle Jets. Picture by Simone De Peak

Her name is a conversation starter, but MelindaJ "Mindy" Barbieri would rather let her actions do the talking at the Jets and is confident they have the makings of a strikeforce "to be reckoned with".

