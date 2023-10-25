"I think [the A-League is] on a really positive trajectory. I think that's the rationale," Langdon said. "The momentum behind the Matildas in 2023 - that's what we're all going to remember 2023 for, is the wave of energy and support for the Matildas - and I think there's just a strong trend towards soccer in Australia. "Their participation numbers stand up on their own two feet - it's the highest football code played by Australians under 35 and that's seriously impressive and a good trend."