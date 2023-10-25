The company charged with selling the Newcastle Jets has received strong "interest" from potential buyers.
The Jets announced on Monday that financial advisory firm KordaMentha had taken over the sale of the franchise, with the aim to have a deal finalised by Christmas.
"We announced it [Monday] and the level of inbound inquiry has been significant from good-profile companies who have the financial capabilities and motivation to complete," KordaMentha lead partner Scott Langdon told Australian Community Media.
"We've had interest from people with local ties to the Newcastle community to Australians to the global stage so I don't think there is any shortage in buyers for the franchises."
Four owners of rival clubs have been bankrolling the Jets since Chinese businessman Martin Lee had his licence stripped in January, 2021.
KordaMentha last week brokered the sale of Perth Glory, who had gone into administration in July, to Melbourne property moguls Robert Brij and John Nekic.
That transfer followed confirmation that American billionaire Bill Foley had secured the licence for an Auckland franchise, due to enter the competition next season.
Australian Professional Leagues (APL), who run the A-League, also hope to expand the competition to Canberra.
A-Leagues commissioner Nick Garcia told Australian Community Media he hoped to have a Canberra owner in place early in December to give the club time to prepare for the transfer window opening in January.
Langdon said having the Jets on the market would help generate interest in the A-League and benefit the Canberra bid.
"I don't think there'll be any negativity, if anything it'll only enhance the prospects of Canberra getting a licence," he said. "You look at the Perth licence last week, there's an Auckland licence that's also been announced and we're running a sales process in terms of the Newcastle Jets."
While the APL declined to comment on how the Jets sale might impact Canberra, it's believed the capital's search for an owner was progressing well.
Langdon felt the Matildas' stunning World Cup run in Australia earlier in the year was still generating interest in soccer.
"I think [the A-League is] on a really positive trajectory. I think that's the rationale," Langdon said. "The momentum behind the Matildas in 2023 - that's what we're all going to remember 2023 for, is the wave of energy and support for the Matildas - and I think there's just a strong trend towards soccer in Australia. "Their participation numbers stand up on their own two feet - it's the highest football code played by Australians under 35 and that's seriously impressive and a good trend."
