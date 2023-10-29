The first time Tash Prior played for Newcastle was the last time they made finals.
That was six years ago and, while the tall centre-back concedes there have been plenty of changes at the Jets since, there are also many similarities.
"The players have changed quite a lot, but apart from that I don't think much has changed," Prior, who is among a host of new faces at the club, said.
"It's still the same Newcastle. Still playing the same style of pretty attacking, pretty fast."
The 25-year-old debuted in the then W-League with the Jets in their 2017-18 campaign and returned this season after walking away from professional football four years ago due to a spate of concussions.
The hype of the Women's World Cup in Australia this year brought her back.
"I went and watched a couple of [World Cup] games with my dad and said, 'It sucks being in the seat rather than on the field', so I thought I might as well try," she said.
"It wasn't [an easy decision to make]. It was probably a selfish one.
"I feel like I got to a point where I realised the concussion sucks for me but it probably sucks more for the people around me, so it's a bit selfish coming back in my head but I wanted to.
"It's a bit scary ... but it's probably an issue for tomorrow rather than today."
Jets coach Gary van Egmond proved a key factor in linking back up with Newcastle.
"I had him at Young Matildas ... he's pretty tough but I really liked him as a coach and I think that's probably the main driver for me to come back," Prior said.
Under van Egmond, the Jets are aiming to end a finals drought.
They opened their 2023-24 campaign with a 1-0 win over Central Coast then lost 1-0 to Perth, both on the road, but Prior believed there was plenty to be excited about as they eyed Western Sydney at McDonald Jones Stadium next Sunday in their first home game.
It will be the second match of a Jets double-header with the women kicking off at 5.45pm.
"We've got a really good mix of experienced players and new ones, and I think the experienced players will lead the younger ones through and the young ones are excited so it lifts the energy as well," Prior, who has started in both games so far, said.
"We can only get better, and we're already showing pretty good signs. I think it's going to be a pretty exciting season. Longer season as well, so a longer time to build into our stride.
"I really want to make finals. We haven't made finals since I was last here, so hopefully we make finals ... then hopefully win it."
There was no A-League Women over the weekend due to an international window.
MORE IN SPORT:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.