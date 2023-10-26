Claire Coelho could not have asked for a better return to cricket after almost a decade away from the sport.
The 27-year-old Port Macquarie product was a rising talent in both cricket and soccer during her teenage years and pursued the latter at an elite level when the time came to choose between the two.
It is a decision the former Newcastle Jets goalkeeper has sometimes looked back on and wondered, "What if?".
But, after calling time on her A-League career in April following 48 appearances for Newcastle - and one for Sydney FC on loan - in seven campaigns since signing with the Jets in 2013, Coelho returned to the crease seemingly without missing a beat.
The right-handed all-rounder is playing in the Newcastle District Cricket Association (NDCA) Women's T20 Cup and scored an unbeaten 29 not out for Newcastle City (3-92) with the bat and took two wickets in their opening-round win against defending champions Waratah-Mayfield (4-81) at Jesmond Park on October 4.
"It's been good, a nice change," Coelho, who juggled her elite sporting commitments with a career as a criminal lawyer, said.
"I had a bit of a dream start in my first game back. I took three for eight off two overs bowling then 29 not out with a six, so it was probably a complete fluke.
"But I've been super lucky with the team I've got. The girls have been great, and they're quality players ... I feel old. I am the oldest in the team."
Coelho was in the NSW Breakers Academy and a NSW Country under 18s representative when she earned her first contract as a goalkeeper with the Jets.
"At the time I somewhat wished I could've kept going in both and I probably could've, but I'd made a decision that I'd signed a contract and I was going to fulfil that contract with the Jets," she said.
"I somewhat in hindsight think what could've been if I stuck at it. But that's the decision I made and it is what it is, but I'm so glad now just to be having some fun on a Wednesday night here."
The middle-order bat and spin bowler helped Newcastle Olympic reach the NPLW Northern NSW grand final this year but has enjoyed the opportunity for other focuses.
She completed a triathlon in May and is training for a half marathon in Melbourne in December.
As for cricket, Coelho is not looking too far ahead.
"I'm just enjoying this," she said.
"I probably will get tempted to go to the Sydney competition if a spot comes up.
"But it's been nice. I got out in the middle of the first game and the girl I was batting with was a North Coast girl and we used to play together when we were younger.
"It's just been nice to reconnect back in the cricket world and meet up with people again that I played with when we were teenagers."
A bit has changed since Coelho last played cricket.
Female participation numbers have exploded with established pathways from junior to senior competitions. Elite players are now household names and plying their trade as full-time professionals.
Since its first season in 2019-20, the NDCA women's competition has exploded from four teams to 14 across two divisions.
City remain unbeaten Cup leaders after four rounds. City (2-77) easily accounted for Belmont (4-74) at Cahill Oval on Wednesday, Stockton & Northern Districts (3-109) beat Hamilton-Wickham (4-108) and Waratah-Mayfield (3-66) defeated Wests (8-65).
MORE IN SPORT:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.