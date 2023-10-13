JETS centreback Tash Prior walked away from football four years ago, fearing she would have dementia by age 30 after suffering a spate of concussions.
Prior was 20 and playing for Canberra United in 2018 when she copped an elbow from Sydney striker Savannah McCaskill that left her unconscious for four minutes.
It was the Young Matildas defender's fifth concussion in six years. She sat out the season before retiring at age 21.
"It's been a hard journey," Prior said when announcing her retirement in 2019. "I didn't really want to have dementia at the age of 30."
Prior threw everything into work life as a consultant for auditing firm Deloitte.
However, she missed the camaraderie of team sport.
After undergoing a series of cognitive tests, Prior returned last season for APIA Leichhardt, who are coached by her father and former Manchester City and Leicester City defender Spencer Prior, in the NSW NPL.
On Saturday, the 25-year-old will line up for the Jets against the Mariners in the season-opener in Gosford.
"Once you have been in a team, you get addicted to how nice it is to have 20 girls around you at one time," she said. "It is like a family. I really missed that camaraderie.
"I am still quite cautious. I try not to go flying into tackles. I still want to score goals and things like that. Once you decide to play, you can't be half-in. With each header, you get more confidence. I haven't changed my game. I'm a bit older and smarter."
Jets coach Gary van Egmond believes Prior will be pressing for a place in the Matildas squad for the Paris Olympics next year.
"The first part was for Tash to fall back in love with the game," said van Egmond, who coach Prior previously in the Young Matildas. "The next part was bringing her into an environment where she feels she can get better. She has been outstanding both on and off the field.
"She has everything. Technique, understanding, decision making, speed, range of pass, she puts her foot in when she needs to put her foot in ... she has a lot of weapons.
"This is a stepping stone for her.
"She has worked very hard. She is in good shape and I'm expecting her to have a very good year."
In a blow to the Jets, former Matildas defender Gema Simon is out with a knee issue.
Gun striker Melina Ayres was in a cam boot early in the week but is likely to play.
The Jets went down 3-2 to the Mariners in the opening game of the season. Both teams have improved significantly since then.
However, the Mariners could be without Matildas star Kyah Simon who is understood to be in doubt.
"It is the first game of the season and you want to start off well," van Egmond said. "In a derby, the most important people are the supporters. They want bragging rights over the nearest rivals. We need to ensure that we do that tomorrow."
