CLAUDIA Cicco scored a hat-trick off the bench as a winger for the Young Matildas but the talented teenager hopes to earn a reputation at the Jets for stopping goals rather than scoring them.
And there is no better way to start than an F3 derby.
Cicco, 19, is among a host of hungry rookies brought in by coach Gary van Egmond.
She is likely to play on the right in a new-look back four alongside Tash Prior, former Matilda Gema Simon and Swiss international Lorena Baumann.
The Jets open the A-League season against the Mariners in Gosford on Saturday - the first time the arch rivals have met since the Mariners dropped out of the competition in 2010.
"I'm very excited to play for a new club and to play in a derby," said Cicco, who joined the Jets after a breakout season at Wellington. "I haven't been part of a derby. To make history with the first one, I'm thrilled."
Cicco made 13 appearances in a variety of roles for the Phoenix and was rewarded with a place in the Young Matildas for an under-20 Asian Cup qualifier in March. A second-half substitute on the wing, she scored thre goals in 30 minutes in a 13-0 win over Guam.
"I was thrilled to score a hat-trick in basically my first game for the Young Matildas," the 19-year-old said. "It helped me lot with my confidence. There is another Matildas camp coming up soon so hopefully I'm there again."
Cicco had an option to stay a the Phoenix but signed with the Jets, believing it was the best environment for her development.
"I wanted to improve within myself and get better as a player and also have a balance with life," she said. "It has only been four weeks but I am seeing a difference in my way of playing and understanding the game.
"The lifestyle and facilities here are good. Gary is an amazing coach and the team culture is building well."
Van Egmond has made it clear that Cicco, who is fast and a strong crosser, will be deployed at right fullback.
"I am pretty versatile but Gary sees me more as a defender," she said. "It is good to concentrate on one position. I'm getting to understand my position and certain aspects about defending a player or taking on a player."
As well as learning from van Egmond, Cicco has lent on the senior players in the group.
"I'm rooming with [centreback] Tash Prior who has helped guide me through the change of lifestyle and training," Cicco said. "Same with Gema Simon and Cass Davis. The older girls who know about Newcastle have been helping and supporting me. That has helped me improve my soccer too."
The Jets went down 3-2 to the Mariners in their opening game of the pre-season in Tamworth a month ago.
Since then, the performances and the results have improved, culminating with a 1-0 win over Wanderers last Saturday.
"The Mariners have quite a lot of good forwards," Cicco said. "They are fast and big, which will make it tough for us defenders. I think we can match them. We are ready. Our possession rate has improved in every game as has our shooting. We have really developed over the past four weeks. The friendly games have helped a lot.
"The team culture is unbelievable. We are all very close. Once we build as a team and understand how each other plays, we will be unstoppable."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.