Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Matildas coach rates Clare Wheeler as 'outstanding' against Iran

By Renee Valentine and Aap
Updated October 27 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson described Newcastle's Clare Wheeler as "outstanding" as they kickstarted their Olympic qualification process with a 2-0 win over Iran in Perth on Thursday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.