Matildas coach rates Clare Wheeler as 'outstanding' against Iran

Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson described Newcastle's Clare Wheeler as "outstanding" as they kickstarted their Olympic qualification process with a 2-0 win over Iran in Perth on Thursday night.
The Adamstown Rosebud junior was part of Gustavsson's World Cup squad this year but remained unused throughout the tournament.
The Everton midfielder did not waste her opportunity, however, when named alongside other Newcastle product Emily van Egmond in the starting line-up for the first of three Olympic qualifiers in Perth.
"Individually, Clare Wheeler was outstanding tonight," Gustavsson said post-match.
"There's a lot of players that get an opportunity now. As a coach you can give these players an opportunity in friendlies as one thing, but sometimes we need to be brave enough to give them a chance when it means something.
"This is really an important qualifier for the Olympics, and seeing how they react to that and play, and what have you got, challenge me for playing time.
"Clare Wheeler was outstanding."
The deep-lying midfielder proved a vital and composed link in Australia's passing game in a solid 90-minute performance, helping control the tempo as needed.
Wheeler, 25, almost produced a goal in 51st minute of her 15th Matildas' appearance when she drove into the box with the ball then cut it inside for teammate Ellie Carpenter only for it to be deflected just wide of the far post by an Iranian defender.
Van Egmond, who was in sensational form throughout the World Cup and also played 90 minutes against Iran, helped set up Australia's first goal in the 19th minute.
The San Diego Wave midfielder delivered a quick and well-timed ball into the final third on the counter-attack and moments later Carpenter, in a player-of-the-match performance, fired a left-footed shot into the bottom left corner of Iran's goal.
Sam Kerr sealed the result from close range in the 79th minute after Steph Catley whipped a cross into the box.
Kerr, Catley and Mary Fowler were all deployed off the bench in the 65th minute with Gustavsson saying ahead of the match he would rotate his squad throughout the three matches in quick succession.
The Matildas mentor described Fowler as "mind-blowingly good" against Iran.
Her deft touches, pinpoint passes and piercing runs caused all sorts of headaches for Iran's defence. And Fowler's one-two pass with Catley that helped set up Kerr's goal was magical.
After the match, Gustavsson revealed that the role he gave Fowler on the night had been inspired by the way Manchester City have been using the 20-year-old.
"They've used Mary Fowler as a wide forward this season, and she has been outstanding in the league," Gustavsson said.
"We said, 'Let's try her in our environment as well', and Mary's performance in those minutes on the left side was just mind-blowingly good.
"I think she was our best, which means we have another tool now in the wide areas, which is perfect for us."
The Matildas' next outing is on Sunday against the Philipines, who came from behind to beat Chinese Taipei 4-1 on Thursday night, before facing China on Wednesday.
Goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold, Katrina Gorry, Caitlin Foord and Hayley Raso were among the stars who weren't used against Iran but Gustavsson is set to unleash a much stronger starting line-up against the Philippines.
"We talked to the players early in this camp and said be prepared for rotation for different reasons," Gustavvson said.
"You will see a lot of new faces in that line-up [against the Philippines] compared to tonight."
A sold-out crowd of 18,798 turned out to the match on Thursday night with Matildas mania continuing to sweep the nation in the wake of a history-making World Cup showing.
