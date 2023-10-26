'We grew up hating the Aussies': Knights prop embraces trans-Tasman rivalry

Knights prop Leo Thompson's passion for New Zealand was on full display when he led the Haka on debut last week, but expect it to go up a notch when the Kiwis face Australia.
Retained after a solid performance in his country's 50-0 win over Samoa at the weekend, Thompson is champing at the bit to embrace the trans-Tasman rivalry on Saturday.
New Zealand haven't beaten Australia since 2018, but after their dominant display in Auckland Thompson is confident the Kiwis have what it takes to down the Kangaroos on home soil for the first time in eight years.
"100 per cent," Thompson said, speaking to the Newcastle Herald ahead of his side's second Pacific Championships match at Melbourne's AAMI Park.
"I'm keen as. We grew up hating the Aussies.
"It's just how it was. When you come up against them, you want to beat them.
"I can't wait for the challenge."
New Zealand arrived in Melbourne earlier this week for the clash. Australia are coming off a week's break following their 38-12 defeat of Samoa in Townsville on October 14.
The Kiwis produced an inspiring first-up showing, and Thompson played his part coming off the bench to play 59 minutes.
But it was the hard-running forward's pre-game Haka that caught most attention.
Thompson has performed the ceremonial war dance hundreds of times in his 23 years.
"Thousands, maybe," he said.
But few have been as pulsating as the one he led on debut in Auckland.
A product of the east coast of New Zealand's north island, and of Maori descent, Thompson stood in the middle of Eden Park encircled by his teammates in front of 23,269 fans.
"It was a huge honour for me and my family," the Gisborne-born, Napier-raised talent said. "I know my family would be proud as.
"To lead a Haka is probably more important to them than it would be if I was to captain the team."
Thompson learned he would be leading the Haka early in the week before the match.
Having performed the tradition countless times over the years, he didn't hesitate in taking on the important role.
"I grew up around and really involved with my Maori side," Thompson, who attended a Maori school until age 10, moving to a common school afterwards to learn English, said.
"I'm pretty confident with doing those types of things. I think they wanted 'Fish' [James Fisher-Harris] to do it first, and I don't think he was too keen and then he hit me up, and I was keen as.
"I've done heaps. We used to do them for First XV (School) Rugby, before every game, as well. I've been doing them since I was a baby. It would be thousands, maybe. That's probably one of the most exciting ones."
Thompson followed up the Haka with 104 metres from 10 runs and 16 tackles.
It was the former rugby union player's first national appearance, at any level, and he was chuffed to give his father his jersey after full-time.
The 23-year-old, who made 25 NRL appearances last season, playing in all but one of Newcastle's games, said making his Test debut was the last goal he wanted to tick off in 2023.
"I loved it," he said. "To get to represent my country, my family and to do it in the motherland, even better.
"It was a step up from first grade.
"We have a pretty good team culture and environment at the moment. We're just all working hard for each other."
