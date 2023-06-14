Krystal Hollis spoke for many in the heartbroken Hunter community as she laid flowers at the scene of the Greta bus tragedy.
The young mother from Huntlee said she was struggling to comprehend the loss of life, but also the impact on families and friends of those left behind.
"It's very sobering. I'm a mother of a young child myself," ," she said.
"I can't imagine what those two little boys who have lost their parents are going through. They have got their whole lives to go through."
"There's been such a massive loss of life. It feels like nothing is going to help. We are just trying to show all of the families that our thoughts are with them... we just want to show our support."
Ms Hollis was among hundreds of locals who have laid floral tributes at the makeshift memorial set up by the Red Cross next to the Wine Country Drive crash site.
Premier Chris Minns and Health Minister Ryan Park also laid flowers on Monday.
Back in Singleton, members of the Singleton Roosters AFL club gathered on Wednesday at their Rose Point Park home ground to grieve the loss of club members lost in the horror bus crash.
Mr Minns and Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell visited the sombre and informal gathering as club members dressed in black placed flowers in the middle of the ground.
Among those killed were mother and daughter, Nadene and Kyah McBride.
Both women were prominent members of the Hunter sporting scene. Mrs McBride coached her daughter's team at Singleton Roosters AFC, where she cared for the close-knit team of girls.
In a statement, the McBride family said, "there are no words to describe the grief our family is feeling at this time."
"Our women's masters football community is shocked and saddened by the tragic news," Sydney Women's AFL Masters posted to Facebook.
"Our thoughts and sympathy extend to all the friends, families and team mates of Nads and Kyah and the Singleton football community. Please reach out to each other for support," the post said.
Many of those who laid flowers at the crash site memorial spoke of their connection with those on the bus.
"My son is a lifeguard at the Singleton pool. It's hit hard there because they knew (Physiotherapist Andrew Scott)," Greta resident Natalie Jones said.
She described the accident as the "worst thing that has ever happened".
"It's hard for everybody. My prayers and thoughts are with the families of those affected," she said.
Another person who asked not to be identified said she knew three people on the bus, two of whom were killed.
"We will get through it eventually but it's just the shock. I just wanted to put some flowers here to remember them," she said.
One of the floral tributes was from the Cessnock Ambulance Station team, which read: "We are honoured and simultaneously horrified to have been involved in such a traumatic incident," a white bouquet from Cessnock Ambulance Station read in a harrowing reminder of first responders who treated 35 patients a day before.
Red Cross and NSW Disaster Recovery Chaplaincy Network counsellors also provided support to those attending the scene.
"There was a young guy, maybe 16 or 17, here this morning. The girls he worked with at the supermarket knew someone who died on the bus," Chaplain Paul O'Keefe said.
"He was a shy kid and he went home and couldn't process it so he came here with a bunch of flowers. He was shaking so I went over to him and spent a long time just listening to his story because he didn't know what to do with his grief and he didn't know what to do with the fact that he was working with people who were suffering so much."
"To have place like this is invaluable to the community."
In other tributes, crash victim Rebecca Mullen was remembered in a statement from Hunter Valley Grammar School.
"The HVGS community is mourning the loss of our talented alumni, Rebecca Mullen, who died in the tragic bus accident in the Hunter Valley last weekend.
"Rebecca was the HVGS School Captain in 2015 and a talented sportswoman and scholar. She is remembered for her kindness, warmth, and compassionate leadership.
"Rebecca was known as a beautiful soul who brought joy to those around her. Our hearts go out to the Mullen family as they mourn their child and sister, and all members of our community who have been impacted by this horrific tragedy."
Another victim, Darcy Bulman, was remembered by the Warrandyte cricket community.
"The Warrandyte Cricket Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Darcy Bulman. Our condolences go out to Darcy's family and friends and the club is offering support to them at this time. Darcy's partner Nick remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital," the statement said.
"The remaining Warrandyte Cricket Club members and partners are all recovering well, with some still in hospital. The club is supporting them to return home and with their ongoing recovery. We wish to maintain their privacy as they recover.
"We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the community and abroad. An official GoFundMe page will be set up to support all of our members and families involved in this tragedy. This will be shared in due course. Thinking of all families and friends affected at this time."
Singleton's Paul Enwright, whose wife Kylee suffered a fall in Thailand in May, said his "heart goes out to all the people on the bus".
A GoFundMe for Kylee's medical expenses has attracted more than $200,000 in donations. Paul said he encouraged everyone to give what they could to the bus tragedy fund, knowing first hand how much the financial support will help.
He described the Singleton community as a "tight" one. His daughter went to school with someone killed in the crash and his son plays for the Singleton Roosters AFL club, which Paul's business also sponsors.
"It's a tough community," he said. "Quite resilient. We'll get through this."
Lifeline is also available to support those affected its 13 11 14 crisis support line as well as its free Hunter face to face and online counselling service.
Lifeline Hunter chief executive Rob Sams said the scale of the tragedy was beyond words.
"Lifeline can help those directly affected but also people struggling to support someone who is grieving and those for whom the tragedy has brought up their own experiences of trauma and loss," he said.
"The ripple effect of such tragedies are felt across local communities and across the country," he said.
Meanwhile, the Wine Country Drive roundabout was reopened to traffic late on Tuesday with a reduced speed limit.
The section of guardrail that was crushed by the bus has been replaced. It is expected at a permanent memorial will be erected at the scene.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.