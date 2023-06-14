Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Outpouring of grief for Greta bus crash victims at makeshift memorial on Wine Country Drive

By Matthew Kelly, Michael Parris, Lucinda Garbutt-Young and Sage Swinton
Updated June 14 2023 - 6:16pm, first published 1:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Hollis of Huntlee places flowers at the scene. Picture by Peter Lorimer.
Krystal Hollis of Huntlee places flowers at the scene. Picture by Peter Lorimer.

Krystal Hollis spoke for many in the heartbroken Hunter community as she laid flowers at the scene of the Greta bus tragedy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.