A man his 70s has suffered serious leg injuries and was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital from Gloucester on Wednesday morning.
NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to the scene on the corner of King Street and Church Street about 9.30am on June 14, following an incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked and at the scene, the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team treated and stabilised the man who had suffered serious leg fractures.
He underwent further treatment at John Hunter Hospital.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
