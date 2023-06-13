The phones are ringing and the posts are beyond count.
In the wake of the disaster, the communities of Singleton, Cessnock and the broader valley have rallied to their own in an outpouring of grief and support.
Offers of accommodation for families of the victims of a horror bus crash the night of Sunday, June 11, that left 10 people dead and 25 others injured, have been flooding social media community notice boards this week as Hunter New England Health, local councils and police, and myriad support services coordinate their respective responses to the tragedy.
The group was on its way home from the wedding of Singleton couple Mitchell Gaffney and Madeleine Edsell at Wandin Valley Estate, when the bus carrying 36 passengers, rolled at the Wine Country Drive roundabout, near the Hunter Expressway, at Greta.
The couple hold a notable presence in the Singleton Roosters AFL Club, and the Newcastle Herald understands several members of the local Aussie rules community attended the wedding. Among the guests were also people from Sydney, Queensland and Victoria.
The bus driver, Brett Button, wept in Cessnock Local Court, where he was granted bail on a $10,000 surety on Tuesday morning, June 13. The 58-year-old faces charges in numerous counts of negligent and dangerous driving occasioning death.
By Monday night, former Maitland police officer Brian Coffey, turned NSW assistant chair for Rotary Australia World Community Services - the branch of the community organisation that deals with fundraising initiatives - had begun turning the wheels to establish a fundraising channel to support victims, their families and first responders through the Singleton Sunrise Rotary club.
"The minute we put it out, we have had responses from throughout northern NSW," Mr Coffey said, as the fund wa rushed to approval on Tuesday afternoon. "I'm receiving responses from all over Australia straight away saying 'We're behind you'.
"It shows that people all around Australia are in shock and grieving over it."
"You feel for the people who were on the bus and trying to help - it's quite often soldiers don't see things like that in war zones."
Soldiers don't see things like that in war zones ...- Former Maitland police officer Brian Coffey
On Tuesday morning, both the state and federal government's had contacted the Rotary fundraising branch to support the rollout.
"I have seen a lot of this," Mr Coffey said of his time as a Maitland police officer between 1985 and 2013, "And the assistance that people are going to need is going to be psychological - people are going to be travelling back and forth to comfort each other - it's all going to have expenses in their lives that they may not have expected.
"You don't know what the response is going to be, but we hope we can contribute."
The fund, which was expected to be provided by the Rotary Benevolent Society, was in the process of expedited approval on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Coffey explained, and would be available via the organisations website for tax-deductible donations.
Hunter New England Health, meanwhile, has coordinated with Singleton and Cessnock councils to open a pair of crisis management centres at Singleton and Branxton opening daily from Tuesday at 9am and 10am respectively.
In a statement to the Newcastle Herald, the local health district's acting chief Susan Heyman said the centres were staffed by disaster responders, senior mental health clinicians and support services for anyone needing help.
Rydges Resort in the Hunter Valley, owned by Newcastle property mogul Jerry Schwartz, has also offered accommodation to "anyone directly impacted" by the weekend's tragedy. In a statement, the resort said at the weekend that the "entire team ... are devastated at the horrific incident".
Hunter community notice boards online have similarly been flooded with members offering accommodation, cleaning services and support.
"I'm just happy to be able to help a little in such an awful situation," one Newcastle Airbnb owner, who spoke with the Herald but declined to be named, said. They had provided free accommodation to a family with a son receiving care in John Hunter Hospital.
"Hopefully it eases the burden on them being nearby and not having to worry about out of pocket costs."
While numerous GoFundMe accounts have already been established, the Herald understands from a brief statement that the Singleton Roosters AFC will be coordinating an official fundraiser through their social media channels in the coming days.
Two crisis support centres have been opened at Singleton Youth Venue on the corner of Bathurst and Pitt streets (open from 9am daily) and Branxton Community Centre on Bowen Street (open from 10am daily).
The drop-in clinics will be staffed by disaster response specialists, senior mental health clinicians and other support services. Locals are encouraged to visit the centres for any support they need.
Lifeline: Counselling services are available for anyone who needs it with no referral required. The service is offering face-to-face appointments with minimal wait times at Newcastle, Cessnock, Singleton, the Central Coast and Maitland.
Book an appointment by calling 1300 152 854 in business hours, Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm. Call 13 11 14 for support outside business hours.
NSW Mental Health Line: is a 24-hour telephone service offering free professional help and advice, and referrals to mental health services. Phone 1800 011 511.
BeyondBlue: is a 24-hour mental health support service offering counselling via phone or online. Call 1300 224 636.
ROTARY: The Rotary Australia World Community Services branch is expediting a tax-deductible fundraising channel to support victims and their families. Donations can be made to the fund here.
GOFUNDME: The Herald has been advised via a brief statement that the Singleton Roosters AFC will coordinate a GoFundMe page to support victims of the crash and their families. You can donate to the fund here.
Anyone with information regarding the crash has been urged to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the CrimeStoppers website.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.