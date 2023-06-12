Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime
Live

Updates from Cessnock Court: remembering the 10 people who were killed in the horror wedding bus crash at Greta

By Newsroom
Updated June 13 2023 - 9:31am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AS THE victims of the Greta bus crash are identified and the driver of the bus faces court, the community remains in shock at what occurred.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.