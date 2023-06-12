AS THE victims of the Greta bus crash are identified and the driver of the bus faces court, the community remains in shock at what occurred.
Newcastle Herald will continue to bring you live updates on Tuesday. We have reporters in the Hunter, at Cessnock court and live from the police press conference.
FOLLOW THE LIVE COVERAGE HERE: Note, it may take a moment to load.
Maitland man Brett Button, the driver of the bus, operated by Linq Buslines, was charged with 10 counts of dangerous driving occasioning death and will face Cessnock Local Court on Tuesday.
The bus was carrying the group back to Singleton following the wedding of Mitchell Gaffney and Madeleine Edsell at Wandin Valley Estate around 11:30pm on Sunday.
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.