Grieving and teary-eyed residents put on brave faces under Tuesday's gloomy skies in the streets of Singleton after tragedy rocked their town.
A wedding bus crash near Greta on June 11 that left 10 dead, has sent shock waves throughout the community.
For a town that is often bustling, there was nothing but heartache and sorrow resonating among its people.
"The town is feeling it," a resident who wished to remain anonymous said.
Six Singleton locals - Andrew and Lynan Scott, Tori Cowburn, Rebecca Mullen, Nadene and Kyah McBride - were named victims of the crash on Wine Country Drive.
All of them had a presence in the Singleton Roosters AFL Club and were well-known in their community.
"It's been quite hard because it's affected everyone, you just know someone who knows someone - it's all connected," another resident who wished to remain anonymous said.
In solidarity with those affected by the horror incident, some businesses closed their doors on Tuesday, including Three Sista's Cafe.
"We are closed today 13/6/23 out of respect for those we have lost. Much love and condolences to all who have lost someone. - Bek and El," a sign in the window read.
Singo Wreckers took to social media to announce they would be closed. Other stores remained open while highly emotional, with one worker saying they were "still trying to be there for their community."
The Singleton Roosters AFL Club also told the Newcastle Herald its weekend games would not be going ahead as the club "comes to terms with what's happened".
Singleton Council mayor Sue Moore said the news was still raw for many community members.
"It doesn't take much to bring a tear to your eye," she said.
"Everyone's close with one another, that's how Singleton is, everyone knows everyone."
She encouraged her community to seek support if they need it and not feel ashamed.
"Be there for one another, do what Singleton does best - look after each other.
"Don't be ashamed to put up your hand and say 'I need someone to talk to'. We're all in the same boat, we're all in this together," she said.
To help shelter some of the pain being felt, mental health crisis centres are operating through Singleton and Cessnock councils at Singleton Youth Venue and Branxton Communtiy Hall.
Rural Adversity Mental Health Program coordinator Matthew Milne said it was important to give people an opportunity to speak to a mental health clinician or a chaplain.
"We know that people who live in community areas are tight-knit. There will be families and friends related to those who were on the bus, but also through the larger community and there's going to be an effect," he said.
"Let us help direct you to services or anything you might need. There is plenty of support available."
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell was at the Singleton crisis centre on Tuesday and said there was a "huge amount of grief" going through the community.
"I think that grief is still to come and I think it'll come in various ways," he said.
He said those who were unaccounted for were "definitely people who most people in this community knew".
"There's only a couple of degrees of separation from anyone in this town.
"You're going to get this ripple effect all the way through, but in the town of Singleton, I think we're going to have a real intensity of grief because every single person in this town will have some sort of relationship, some sort of connection, some sort of passing in the corridors of someone who is affected by this."
He said he will work with the community over the coming weeks to work out what the best way is to deal with the grief.
"We know this is a community that needs help and these sort of disasters are beyond anything that a small town can deal with," he said.
"We're not set up to cope with this and that's why it's important we get the state services that are available on the ground and make sure that we can actually provide the help that people need, when they need it.
"I don't think we will see people walk through the door, I don't think that's the intent. The intent is to allow people to reach out if they need help. We will go to them if they need it."
In coping with their grief, mourners laid floral tributes at Huntlee near the roundabout on the corner of Bridge Street and Wine Country Drive.
NSW disaster recovery chaplaincy network chaplain Paul O'Keefe, was at the site to offer a shoulder to lean on.
"It's horrible, devastating ... but our role is to be a listening ear. To hear what the situation means for them, and how they're processing it. We offer them the resources that we have available to us," he said.
Singleton Anglicare Church and L3 Greta opened their doors for care, prayer and reflection and Singleton Baptist Church held a vigil on Tuesday evening to "pray for the community as a community".
"If you need to speak with someone or simply have a cuppa to process this tragedy, please get in contact," pastor Aaron Donohue said.
