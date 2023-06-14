Remembering the people lost in the tragic Hunter bus crash

AN 'inspirational coach', a married couple with young children and a beloved doctor are among the people killed in the horror wedding bus crash in the Hunter.
The list of victims is long and heartbreaking; Andrew and Lynan Scott from Singleton, Zachary Bray from Byron Bay, Angus Craig from Queensland, Darcy Bulman from Victoria, Tori Cowburn and Rebecca Mullen, both from Singleton, Nadene and Kyah McBride, a Singleton mother and daughter were among the victims, as well as Kane Symons.
Nadene and Kyah McBride
Former club president Nadene McBride was one of the players in the Roosters' inaugural women's team which participated in the 2016 GE BDAFL competition. She was a forceful presence in the rebuilding of the club and more recently coached the team and her daughter Kyah.
Described as an "inspirational coach" Nadene was this year featured in a video profile by Ladbrokes, where she talked about taking the Singleton Roosterettes "from the competition easybeats to premiership winners and creating a sense of family in the process".
"As a coach my mum is amazing," Kyah McBride told the camera crew.
Nadene had an equally proud opinion of her daughter saying " honestly though, she is actually an amazing player".
Andrew and Lynan Scott
Married couple Andrew and Lynan Scott also played for the club and were both killed in the bus crash, leaving behind two young children.
The couple has been involved with the Singleton community since the end of 2014 when Lynan - a mining engineer - was offered a two-year graduate engineering position at Mt Thorley and the couple moved to the area.
Andrew was known as 'Mr Reliable' on the field and went on to become a playing coach, being selected multiple times in the AFL Hunter Central Coast 35-man representative squad.
Kane Symons
Kane Symons, Kyah's partner, has been remembered by his family as "a great bloke".
His father Steven Symons told The Sydney Morning Herald that his son was on track to finish his apprenticeship later this year, then planning to travel Europe for six months with his partner.
"He was adventurous, he loved having to go and trying things and doing things and challenging himself and others," he said.
"He was only a kid."
Carlton Park Surf Life Saving Club president Christine Gaby released this statement following news of his death.
"[We] are heart broken to hear of the tragic passing of Kane Symons in the Hunter Valley bus tragedy. We send our love and support to Steve, Sarn and Jaimie. Kane, otherwise known as "Superman" was an amazing athlete who competed at the highest level. But more than that he was a leader, a great bloke and a mate to many. We adored him and he will be truly missed."
Rebecca Mullen
Rebecca was a junior medical officer in the Hunter New England Local Health District. Susan Heyman, acting chief executive said "our hearts go out to the family, friends and colleagues of Dr Rebecca Mullen."
"Rebecca has been a highly valued member of our team for just over 12 months, having worked most recently at Calvary Mater Newcastle. To have one of our own unaccounted for in these circumstances is a tragedy that is felt by us all.
"Our priority right now is providing support to Rebecca's family and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time."
The New England Nomads UNE Australian Football Club have remembered Singleton woman Rebecca Mullen for dedication to the club and her community.
"We are extremely saddened by the tragic news that one of our former players Bec Mullen died in the bus crash in the Hunter on Sunday. Bec was an extremely active member of the club, a wonderfully talented sportswoman and a friend to all who knew her. We offer our sincere condolences to her friends and family."
She was also remembered in a statement from Hunter Valley Grammar School.
"The HVGS community is mourning the loss of our talented alumni, Rebecca Mullen, who died in the tragic bus accident in the Hunter Valley last weekend.
"Rebecca was the HVGS School Captain in 2015 and a talented sportswoman and scholar. She is remembered for her kindness, warmth, and compassionate leadership.
"Rebecca was known as a beautiful soul who brought joy to those around her. Our hearts go out to the Mullen family as they mourn their child and sister, and all members of our community who have been impacted by this horrific tragedy."
Darcy Bulman
The Melbourne woman was on the wedding bus with her partner Nick when the bus left the road and toppled over. She was killed in the crash, but her partner remains in hospital in a reportedly serious but stable condition.
Warrandyte Cricket Club, of which she was a member, put out a statement saying the club was "overwhelmed" by the tragedy.
"The Warrandyte Cricket Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Darcy Bulman, a much loved member of our Warrandyte Community. Our condolences go out to Darcy's family and friends and the club is offering support to them at this time.
"The remaining Warrandyte Cricket Club members and partners are all recovering well, with some still in hospital. The club is supporting them to return home and with their ongoing recovery. We wish to maintain their privacy as they recover.
"We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the community and abroad. An official GoFundMe page will be set up to support all of our members and families involved in this tragedy. This will be shared in due course. Thinking of all families and friends affected at this time."
Tori Cowburn
Tori Cowburn was an exceptional athlete and loved member of the Singleton Roosters community. In 2020 she captained the Roosterettes to victory and claimed a Best and Fairest Award for the premiership winning side.
At the time she told The Singleton Argus "I love the game, the team and the club".
Zachary Bray
Mining engineer graduate Zachary Bray from Byron Bay lost his life in the crash.
After a battle with cancer he reportedly beat the illness in 2019, going on to fulfill bucket list items such as training as a commercial helicopter pilot.
He posted publicly about his cancer fight on his social media account saying "it was a year which has taught me to grow in so many ways as a man (I'm comfortable calling myself that now). I have been so humbled to see the incredible support that all of you my friends and family unconditionally showed when I was in need, you're all amazing beautiful people that I am so lucky to have".
A graduate of UNSW, the Minerals and Energy Resources Engineering faculty put out a statement announcing the young man's death with great sadness.
"[UNSW] sends our thoughts and sympathies to all those affected by the loss."
Angus Craig
Angus Craig has been remembered by friends as "a kind and beautiful soul".
Angus grew up in Jervis Bay and attended Vincentia High School, before completing a Bachelor of Engineering at Wollongong University.
He was working in Queensland as a reliability engineer with BHP, having previously worked at Yancoal Australia.
Former school mate from Vincentia, Bradley Doyle, described Mr Craig as "a kind, beautiful soul".
They were sentiments echoed by many who knew him.
