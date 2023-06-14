Newcastle Herald
Tributes pour in for the 10 people who died in the Hunter Valley bus crash

By Newsroom
Updated June 14 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 2:33pm
Remembering the people lost in the tragic Hunter bus crash
  • Warning: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this story may contain images of deceased persons.

AN 'inspirational coach', a married couple with young children and a beloved doctor are among the people killed in the horror wedding bus crash in the Hunter.

