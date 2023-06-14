A MAN jailed for his role in the abduction and torture of a woman in the back shed of a home at Mount Hutton has given evidence that he saw Kyna McAuley holding a grinder "centimetres" away from the alleged victim's face.
The man, the second convicted kidnapper to give evidence in the trial of Ms McAuley and Madden Paynter this week, said he woke up at the house on Kestrel Avenue on May 5, 2021, and saw Ms McAuley and the alleged victim walk into the shed.
"I was told I should go into the shed, you're missing out on all the fun," the man gave evidence. "I was told Kyna had [the alleged victim] in the shed and was going to hurt her with a grinder. Kyna was going to cut her up with a grinder."
The man said he thought it was a joke and was having a cigarette when he heard the sound of the grinder and went into the shed to see the alleged victim on her knees on a tarp with her hands up to her face.
When asked how close Ms McAuley was to the alleged victim, the man replied: "Centimetres. She had the grinder up to her face".
The man claims he intervened, "rushing over" and grabbing the grinder from Ms McAuley.
However, both men claimed they were the one who intervened and disarmed her of the power tool.
The second convicted kidnapper, who started his evidence on Wednesday, said he went in and out of the shed on the day the alleged victim was being detained and at various times saw her tied up with cable ties, with a rope around her neck and claimed he saw Ms McAuley strike the alleged victim in the mouth with something.
"At that stage I think [the alleged victim] blacked out," the man gave evidence. "I noticed she had a tooth missing."
He also claimed the other captors were worried the alleged victim would go to police if she was released and said one of the kidnappers held a bottle of methadone and said: "this should be enough to knock her".
He said he helped the alleged victim, letting her go to the toilet and getting her food and clean clothes, but also wouldn't let her go.
When it came time for them to drive the woman from the house at Mount Hutton, the man admitted he told the alleged victim: "If you go to the police... you'll end up dead."
The woman said she was terrified she was going to be killed and wet her pants when Mr Paynter allegedly pinned her down and held out her arm while Ms McAuley started a grinder and approached "as if she was going to cut off her arm".
The trial has heard the alleged kidnapping and assault stemmed from a minor car accident that the woman had while driving around the young daughter of Ms McAuley.
The trial continues.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
