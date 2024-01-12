Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'Wave on top of wave': Hunter's COVID cases highest in 12 months as new variant hits

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated January 12 2024 - 5:06pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There has been a rise in COVID hospitalisations over the holiday period. Picture by Peter Lorimer
There has been a rise in COVID hospitalisations over the holiday period. Picture by Peter Lorimer

The COVID-19 wave sweeping through the Hunter New England Health district is the largest the region has seen in 12 months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.