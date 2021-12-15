Hunter schools close after confirmed COVID-19 cases

news, local-news,

AT least four Hunter schools are closed today for contact tracing and cleaning due to COVID-19 cases in their communities. Newcastle High and Lambton High told families on Tuesday night they would be closed on Wednesday. As previously reported, Newcastle High had 36 staff absent on Tuesday and operated in minimal supervision mode. "All staff and students are asked to self-isolate until you receive further advice," the schools said in a message posted to both of their Facebook pages. "There is no requirement to get a COVID-19 test at this time unless you are unwell. "NSW Health has requested anyone who has been unwell or if you develop any symptoms such as a fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose, loss of smell/taste, muscle/joint pains, diarrhoea, nausea/vomiting or extreme tiredness to be tested at one of the COVID-19 testing clinics." Newcastle High's Cooks Hill Campus is also closed today. IN THE NEWS: The Catholic Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle said St Mary's Primary School in Warners Bay and St Aloysius Primary School in Chisholm are closed today. Rutherford Technology High and Whitebridge High said on Tuesday night members of their school communities had tested positive, but they would not close. "NSW Health have promptly assessed the situation and advised that there is no requirement to cease school operations," the schools said in a message posted to both of their Facebook pages. "Our school and NSW Health have been working closely to ensure the health and safety of all students and staff is maintained. "This work has included identifying contacts of the confirmed case and communicating directly with them regarding their requirement to self-isolate. "I would like to reassure you that the school will only take action, in accordance with NSW Health advice, for a confirmed case of COVID-19 where there has been an impact on our school. "In this case it is a personal health matter for those involved and they will be supported directly by NSW Health." Glendale Technology High also said on Tuesday night that a member of its school community had tested positive. "NSW Health have promptly assessed the situation and advised that the person had not been involved in any school activities and therefore there is no requirement to cease school operations," it said. "Our school and NSW Health have been working closely to ensure the health and safety of all students and staff is maintained." West Wallsend High told its community on Monday that a member of its school community had tested positive but there was no requirement to cease school operations. "As we are operating strict cohorting at our school, only students in year nine are asked to self isolate as a precaution while we complete contact tracing," principal Krystal Bevin said. Families with students in year nine received a letter on Tuesday advising them what action they should take. More to come. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/fdcx/dc5syd-6466ym2i5xg44lcyg8t.jpg/r3_314_6141_3782_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg