Passengers on board a flight from Newcastle to Brisbane will be in isolation for Christmas after a passenger on board tested positive to COVID-19. Flight VA1105 departed Newcastle at 12.03pm on Monday - the first day Queensland opened its borders to NSW - and landed in Brisbane 12.15pm local time. Flight VA375 Brisbane to Townsville from 2.05pm - 4.14pm that day has also been listed as a close contact site. All passengers must get tested and isolate for 14 days from the exposure, meaning they will be in quarantine until after Christmas. Household contacts of passengers are considered secondary contacts and must also isolate for 14 days. Brisbane Airport's domestic departures Virgin terminal has been listed as a casual exposure site from 12.15pm - 2.05pm, while Townsville Airport's domestic arrival gate and baggage carousel has also been listed for casual exposure from 4.10pm - 4.25pm.

