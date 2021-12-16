news, business, M1 extension, roads, Federal Government, Federal election, Hunter Business Chamber CEO Bob Hawes

THE Federal Government says it will commit $80 million to the long-awaited extension of the M1 Pacific Motorway from Black Hill to Raymond Terrace, but have not released details of a timeframe. Those details will need to come from the NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Paul Toole, a NSW Liberal spokeswoman said. The extension, often referred to as the missing link, has been on the table for many years. The federal government has previously pledged $1.6 billion to the $2 billion to the M1 extension, with forward estimates showing that most of the money would not be spent until 2023 to 2028. Paterson MP Meryl Swanson described the $80 million funding announcement as a "reannouncement of a reannouncement". "The Government wants to make a big song and dance about this funding but the facts are that work won't start until 2023 and won't finish until 2029 at the earliest," Ms Swanson said. Hunter Business Chamber CEO Bob Hawes, who has described the project as critical for improving freight transport and traffic flow, said he hoped the project stayed "clearly in focus" for both parties in the lead up to the election. "We're pleased that this project is still a strong priority for the Commonwealth, because there would be a temptation to divert funds to support COVID assistance and economic recovery measures they are concerned with," Mr Hawes said. "In the 2022 Business Hunter Pre-budget and Federal Election Submissions we'll continue our strong, ongoing advocacy to ensure this project remains clearly in focus for both parties given the growth of the region and this extension's critical importance to the Hunter." The Liberal candidate for Paterson, Brooke Vitnell said in a press release on Thursday that the roadworks would make 'typical holiday bottlenecks' a thing of the past, removing more than 25,000 vehicles a day from key congestion and merge points. "I'm proud that when complete this $2.1 billion project will get Paterson workers to and from work more safely, enable them to spend less time in traffic and more time with their families and get freight and essential goods to them quicker," Ms Vitnell said. When built, it will connect the end of the M1 at Black Hill with the Pacific Highway at Raymond Terrace, bypassing the Hexham Bridge bottleneck and cutting travel times, especially during busy holiday periods. NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet listed the M1 extension as one four projects - two regional and two metro - that topped the Berejiklian government's wish list for federal funding in October, 2019. It has also topped the wish list of local community leaders, including Mr Hawes who has said the M1 extension is critical for improving freight transport and traffic flow, as well as enhancing connections to Newcastle airport and the port. Ms Vitnell will face off Paterson's Federal Labor MP Meryl Swanson at the 2022 federal election. Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced her candidacy during a visit to the region in November. He also announced the seond-time Shortland candidacy of a second female lawyer, Nell McGill, who will take on incumbent Labor MP Pat Conroy. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

