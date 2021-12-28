news, local-news,

A Hunter mum of two students attending a Catholic primary school says her family is considering moving the children to a public high school, such is the "unaffordability" of rising fees. The mum said the Diocesan Family School Building Levy - charged to each family's eldest child and pooled for building projects and to develop new schools - had risen from $600 in 2017 to $1455 in 2022. This is a 7.5 per cent increase from last year. The diocese said works scheduled for completion in 2022 total $60 million. The mum said the family was not told when they enrolled their child the levy would rise annually, let alone by a significant amount and above CPI. "It's about unaffordability," she said. "The increase is too much, I just feel like it's money grabbing. I don't think we should be responsible for the building levy, we're not a private school. That's either the government's responsibility or the Catholic system's - it's not poor, it's one of the wealthiest establishments there is." The mum said she valued the school giving children a "moral compass" and a sense of community and "social justice", but said without knowing the size of future increases, she was considering sending her children to a public high school. "That's really upset our eldest because they want to continue with their friends," she said. "I said 'It's just determined by whether we can afford it or not'." She said as well as the levy, the family pays diocesan tuition fees, for which families receive a discount for each child, plus individual school resource and service fees. She said they cannot afford to pay the voluntary diocesan pastoral contribution, which is $300 next year. "We go without a lot to make sure the children have what they need," said the mum, a casual worker. "Dinners, clothing, going to the dentist and doctor, getting glasses, we've had to cut back on our healthcare - the extras have gone - things around the house." A diocese spokeswoman said no child would be denied a Catholic education due to a genuine inability to cover fees. Families in difficulty are entitled to fee assistance. The mum said this puts the onus on families to come forward. "They need to make it fairer for everyone." In the news Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cab3awiUhmM7JiamdaiM3H/80eaeb9b-ee5b-4743-bcc9-8a8f28bef48a.jpg/r0_1191_3098_2941_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg