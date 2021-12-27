Three deaths, more than 6000 cases in NSW

news, local-news,

Three more people have died of COVID-19 in NSW as the state again recorded more than 6000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. NSW Health announced 6324 new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm Sunday, slightly down from the 6394 cases the previous day. There were 6288 cases on Christmas Day. There were the three deaths in the previous 24 hours, taking the total to 598. There were 521 in hospital, an increase of 63, while there were 55 in intensive care - an increase of three. New restrictions are in force from today - including density limits at pubs, clubs and restaurants. READ MORE: Adding to the state's coronavirus concerns are hundreds of people receiving falsely negative test results on Christmas Day. More than 400 people who initially received a negative result on Christmas Day were then notified they had tested positive on Boxing Day. St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney revealed on Sunday a mistake had led to its pathology department incorrectly telling people they had tested negative on Christmas night. The incorrect results pertained to people who had been tested on December 22 and 23. The mistake, attributed to human error, is being investigated as concerns remain about those who took the initial negative result as reassurance to attend events over Christmas.

