He's had a taste and loved the experience. So don't expect a broken hand to put Nathan Ross off trying to make a name for himself in another sporting arena. The former Knights cult figure says his boxing career has only just begun despite suffering a points decision loss to Justin Hodges in his professional debut in Sydney on Wednesday night. Before flying to Brisbane with his family on Thursday for a holiday, Ross revealed he broke his right hand during the bout with X-rays confirming the fracture. His hand will be in a cast for up to eight weeks and he still faces the possibility of surgery if it doesn't heal. "I felt it go towards the end of the second round and it blew up afterwards so it's no surprise it's broken," Ross said. "It'll slow things down a little. I was hoping to fight again in March but will have to wait a bit longer now." In a close decision, two judges gave the four-round fight, on the undercard to Paul Gallen-Darcy Lussick, narrowly to Hodges while the third judge scored it a draw. Ross believed he won the first two rounds and did enough to win the fourth but copped the result on the chin. "That's boxing I suppose," he told us. "For me, it was just an awesome experience and has just whetted my appetite for more. I loved it. It was about showing people that I'm not just another bum jumping in the ring." Ross had to pile on almost 15kgs to take on Hodges at heavyweight but he estimates there was a 20kgs difference between them when they entered the ring. "I don't want to be doing that again," Ross said. "I weighed in at around 94 kgs but was closer to 89 by the fight and he was like 108 in the ring. From now on, I want to be fighting at more like 75-78 kgs." Reports that Broncos recruit Adam Reynolds has already signed more than $200,000 worth of off-field third party deals since moving to Brisbane should have Knights officials nervous. Reynolds was prised out of South Sydney by the lure of a three-year-deal worth around $2.2 million. But while he is a high profile player, he is 32 next season and not among the game's highest paid marquee stars. Yes, he will probably be named Broncos captain and is a marketable commodity north of the border. But by comparison, how much is Kalyn Ponga worth in the Queensland market if he becomes the face of The Dolphins' debut season in 2023? Ponga is already arguably the most recognised face in rugby league. He's a Queensland Origin star and would have companies up there clambering to have him endorsing their products. If Wayne Bennett and the Dolphins were to throw $1.3 million a season at him, Ponga could easily turn that into more than $2 million without raising a sweat if the Reynolds' experience is anything to go by. It's one of the reasons why there are those in the game who are adamant Newcastle will lose him. In the Knights' favour though is he's already one of the game's highest paid stars and he maintains winning footy games and titles is what is driving him. How well the Knights perform in the first half of next season could be crucial to his future. It's been a tough week for the Wests Rosellas, with the club sadly losing two highly regarded former players. On Monday, ex-Test halfback Dennis Ward, who captain-coached the Rosellas in 1973,74 and 75, was farewelled in Burleigh Heads at aged 77. Then on Thursday, the club's 1966 premiership-winning centre Bob Hensby was farewelled at Belmont after passing away at the age of 81 from motor neurone disease. It was called off because of COVID in 2020 but not even the Omicron varient could stop The Jack charity golf tournament this year. Blake Windred and Nikki Garrett played some great golf to finish winner and runner-up while former South Sydney star Sam Burgess won the celebrity event. With founder Jack Newton fighting a tough battle with dementia, his son Clint has taken over the running of the tournament. Everyone was singing his praises.

