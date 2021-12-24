Newcastle crews prepare to resume Hobart rivalry through COVID-19 minefield

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

After last year's race cancellation and the loss already of one crewmate to COVID-19 for the 2021 Sydney to Hobart, Mako part-owner Paul O'Rourke knows nothing is guaranteed until they cross the start line on Sunday. Then the fun - and their rivalry with fellow Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club (NCYC) boat She's The Culprit - can begin. A syndicate of NCYC members, headed by club CEO O'Rourke, bought and renovated Mako, a Sydney 40 yacht, and raced in the Hobart in 2019, finishing 60th. The father-and-son combinations of Greg and Marcus Busch and Tim and Hugh Dodds were part of their 2020 crew before the race was abandoned because of a COVID-19 cluster in Sydney. This year's race has also been under threat by an outbreak, which has cost Marcus Busch his place after he tested positive on Monday. "He's so gutted because last year was supposed to be his first one and he missed out," O'Rourke said. "And he's been training and working on the boat all year getting ready to go, and he's been knocked out again. I feel really sorry for him. He deserves to go." All crews had mandatory tests on Thursday and O'Rourke feared more losses, although he was optimistic about the race going ahead. "Nothing is guaranteed until we cross that start line, but I think we will. I don't think they will shut the border," he said. "It's been a weird build-up because always in the back of your mind it's 'they could call it off again'. It kind of tapers your enthusiasm a bit but the closer we get, the more likely we'll get going." Mako is one of five Hunter boats competing this year and their crew will again have She's The Culprit, an Inglis/Jones 39, in their sights. That crew has also lost a member to COVID-19 as the fleet prepare for relatively mild weather conditions. "It's looking a bit slow this year, with a light southerly to start with then a light easterly, then we finish with a nice nor-easter," O'Rourke said. "Kind of the reverse of what it's normally like. "The upwind part at the start is good for us, but the light stuff from the east is not so good, so it depends how long the different weather systems stay in. "We'll just have a good battle with the Culprit. The two boats are very similar and we always have a bit of fun with those guys." O'Rourke said a lack of racing overall because of COVID-19 restrictions and the fact She's The Culprit had been out of action with hull repairs added intrigue to their match-up. As for a replacement for Busch on Mako, O'Rourke said: "We can go with nine, two years ago we did, but we've got a couple of people on standby and we'll make a decision on that as we look at how the weather unfolds." Also competing this year is Rogue Wave, from Port Stephens Yacht Club, Wonderland (NCYC) and the crew from Hasta La Vista (LMYC). Experienced Lake Macquarie navigator Richard Grimes and his children Tom, Jess and Bec, along with Red Bull Air Race world champion pilot Matt Hall, were to take Hasta La Vista to Hobart but keel problems have forced them to take another boat.

