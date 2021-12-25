news, local-news,

A BURST water main has closed a key arterial road in north Lake Macquarie on Christmas Day. Police announced early on Saturday morning the closure of TC Frith Avenue in Boolaroo. The road is closed in both directions between the roundabout near Bunnings Warehouse and Club Macquarie. "Please avoid this section of road in your travels today," Lake Macquarie Police District said in a Facebook post. Hunter Water has been contacted for comment. MORE NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/max.mckinney/d9f288c1-2137-4dd7-ad50-1f54fcbc990b.jpg/r0_83_640_445_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg