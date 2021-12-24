news, local-news,

Hunter retailers are hoping Boxing Day will provide a much-needed boost to a tumultuous trading year. Nationally shoppers have been tipped to spend $4 billion - more than last year - in stores and online, based on Commonwealth Bank data. But while the larger shopping centers are preparing for the traditional post-Christmas rush, some smaller retailers across the region have been unable to get enough staff to open. Time will tell if COVID-wary consumers are prepared to venture out and spend up on what is one of the top five biggest shopping days of the year. Harvey Norman Domayne, Kotara proprietor Adam Luker said he was optimistic that Boxing Day trade would be strong. "I think most people are staying as safe as they can so they can enjoy Christmas with their family. Once Christmas is over they will get out and be a bit more active," he said. "Black Friday was absolutely Huge but I think Boxing Day will take the cake. I think there is a lot of pent-up demand." READ MORE: Mr Luker said there had been a noticeable decline in store traffic in the last couple of weeks even though overall sales had remained strong. "Some of our other stores have experienced staff shortage issues but luckily we haven't," he said. "We are finding that people want to get in and out straight away. They don't want to stand around. We have enough staff so that can happen quite easily." The Commonwealth Bank survey of 1005 people found 69 per cent were planning to buy something on Boxing Day. The average spend planned was $557, which was 14 per cent higher than last year. Clothing is tipped to be the most popular purchase. Technology, home electricals and white goods were next on the shopping list. Hunter Business chief executive Bob Hawes said he expected this year's Boxing Day shopping would be a different experience. "Obviously the big guys make a big thing of it but a lot of the smaller traders get the benefit from that," he said. "You might get a lot more promotion online. People are always going to engage in that, but we just ask that they have a look at the local business people as well. "I'm sure the retailers will do their best to equip themselves but they might be short-staffed. People are just going to have to be patient and respectful of what they encounter." Charlestown Square will be open between 8am and 6pm on Boxing Day. Centre manager Kate Murphy said the shopping centre was committed to providing a safe and enjoyable Boxing Day experience. "Our retailers are excited and we expect it to be a busy time in the centre on Boxing Day," she said. "To help keep everyone safe, we recommend that shoppers plan their shop ahead, wear a mask when visiting the centre and follow social distancing practices. We look forward to providing the Newcastle community with a positive and safe experience at Charlestown Square." Westfield Kotara manager Kelly Lewis said she was expecting a strong turnout on Boxing Day. "We're seeing strong visitation in Westfield Kotara in the lead up to Christmas and we're looking to welcoming customers in on Boxing Day," she said. "We've extended trading hours at Westfield Kotara for Boxing Day from 9.00am - 6.00pm so customers can take advantage of the best deals, meet up with friends and family or catching the latest Spider-Man film. "We continue follow the latest government and health advice and have COVID-Safe protocols in place across all of our Living Centres. We're encouraging all our customers to plan ahead before they visit. Australian Retailers Association chief executive Paul Zahra predicted an online record. "The big difference this year will be an even heightened level in online shopping because some people want to avoid crowds," he said. "We still expect crowds but people will be more organised. There will be less browsing." IN THE NEWS:

