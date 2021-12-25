newsletters, editors-pick-list,

CREWS will work through the night to ensure a water-damaged road does not impact Boxing Day trade at Costco and Bunnings in Boolaroo. Police announced early on Saturday morning the closure of TC Frith Avenue after a 500mm water main burst and flooded the area. The arterial road was closed in both directions between the roundabout near Bunnings Warehouse and Club Macquarie on Saturday, but on lane in each direction is expected to reopen on Boxing Day. Hunter Water said water pressure was returning to normal for its customers in Speers Point, Teralba, Fennell Bay, Boolaroo, Woodrising and parts of other suburbs. "Some customers may have experienced and could still experience for a short time, some discoloured water," a spokesperson said. "This could be cloudy, brown or milky-coloured. This is expected from operating valves in the water network and the water is safe to drink and use as normal. "Customers may wish to run an outside tap for five to 10 minutes until the water runs clear." Road diversions are in place but the damaged road is not expected to be fixed until late tonight at the earliest. "To do so Hunter Water is working closely with other agencies and emergency services, including Transport for NSW, Lake Macquarie City Council, NSW Police, Fire and Rescue NSW to ensure the road is open in time for Boxing Day trade," the spokesperson said. MORE NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

