The Friendly Grocer with a community focus in Blackbutt

If there's one positive to have come from the COVID-19 pandemic, it's a new-found appreciation for the value of local produce. People are starting to rediscover the power of their coin and small businesses are creating networks, fostering a growing sense of community across Newcastle. These ideas are what drives new management at The Friendly Grocer Blackbutt in New Lambton. "We are trying to let people know the we are part of the community and we want our business to benefit locals in as many ways as we can," one of the owners at The Friendly Grocer, Patrick Bellamy said. With Chris Gibson and Scott Redman, Mr Bellamy is a director of Newcastle boutique disability service provider, Clear Sky Australia. "Between the three of us there's probably around 30 years of disability support experience," Mr Bellamy said. "One of the main things we saw working with the bigger companies was that it's really hard to get our clients into hands-on, meaningful work experience beyond mundane roles." The first business Clear Sky set up was a dog grooming company, giving clients the opportunity to get hands-on experience in a workplace they enjoyed. A year later, The Friendly Grocer became available. "It's been a massive slog over the last two or three months trying to clean the place up and wrap our heads around how to manage a grocery store," Mr Bellamy said. "We knew it was going to be a challenge but we also knew how much it would benefit our clients to get this real-world experience." With no retail background, Mr Bellamy hired former Aldi worker Joey Tierney as store manager. Having become fully operational at the start of this year, the store now runs twelve-week work experience opportunities for their clients. "It isn't paid but the clients gain skills in customer service, stock taking and shop upkeep," Mr Bellamy said. "This helps them build a resume and gain references for any future job applications. "We are looking to employ some of the clients directly into our store. It would be two or three hours a week to help out but that's massive for us and them." One participant in the course is Daniel Burgess. Mr Burgess said he had been wanting to get into customer service "for ages" and is happy to now have a job which teaches him to serve, stack and use a till. "I really love it. Serving customers is great," Mr Burgess said. "I want to work everyday at the Friendly Grocer and for me and Joey to be the bosses." Mr Bellamy said the community benefit extends beyond disability support. "We are trying to set this business up with as much local produce as we can," Mr Bellamy said. "I think people are starting to realise that the few extra dollars they spend on quality purchases means they are giving local families the money to buy school clothes for their kids." As well as their "Locals Only" section, which is stocked solely from small producers in the region, the grocer gets fruit and vegetables from Hunter Fresh Produce in Sandgate, sells flowers from a nearby florist and is looking to sell the meat of the new butcher at Blackbutt Village. "We are creating a supportive network of businesses so people can invest their money where it really counts and not have to go to larger supermarkets."

