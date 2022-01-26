Man dies after being pulled from the water unconscious on the Central Coast

news, local-news,

A man has died after being pulled from water on the state's Central Coast. Emergency services were called to The Haven Boat Ramp at Terrigal around 5pm Wednesday after reports a man had been pulled from the water unconscious. Police have been told the man fell from rocks into the water while walking along Terrigal Haven. A nearby boatie pulled the man from the water and took him to the boat ramp. Witnesses assisted while police performed CPR until NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived. The man died while being transported to Gosford Hospital. He is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be a 62-year-old man from Kellyville Ridge. Officers from Brisbane Water Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner. Anyone with information about the incident has been urged to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/f0a37d06-a6e9-44a5-9f07-8e50cf132dbe.jpg/r2_18_998_580_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg