Monday is typically the day hospitality types workers enjoy a well-earned rest after a busy weekend. Next Monday, though, is February 14. Valentine's Day. Here is a snapshot of some of the venues that will be open and catering for a romantic meal for two. Bookings are essential. Nagisa Japanese Restaurant, Honeysuckle. Four-course degustation dinner from 5.30pm. The Cricketers Arms, Cooks Hill. Book before February 14 (4929 3041) and get a free dessert for your table. The restaurant will be open for dinner only. Casa-Nova Italian, Honeysuckle and Toronto. An à la carte dinner with a complimentary glass of house wine. Esca at Bimbadgen, Pokolbin. A glass of bubbles on arrival followed by a four-course dinner ($105 per person or $140 with matching Bimbadgen wines). 4 Pines at the Farm, Pokolbin. Three-course dinner with a glass of bubbles (or a pint of 4 Pines) and canapes on arrival. Vincent St Kitchen + Bar, Cessnock. Two or three-course menu with complimentary sparkling on arrival. 8 at Trinity, Morisset Park. Three-course meal plus a rose and a glass of French bubbly on arrival. Two-hour sessions from 5.15pm. Choose from the Signature Package ($118 per person), Seafood Package ($168), and the Tomahawk Package ($168). There is also a three-course Kids Package ($28). Redsalt Restaurant, Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley. Four-course menu with a champagne cocktail on arrival, live music and a rose petal table setting ($119 per person). Hunter Valley Gardens, Pokolbin. On arrival, grab a rose and enjoy an hour of cocktails, craft beers and local wines in the Rose Garden (6pm to 7pm). Stroll along Lover's Lane before grabbing a drink at the Neon Bar while playing large outdoor games in the Formal Garden. Then there's the three-course Private Picnic For Two (charcuterie, a shared main and a dessert plate). Restaurant Botanica, Pokolbin. A share-style menu for two ($295), with local wines matched for an additional $50 per person. Premium wine match $100 per person. Offer available for lunch and dinner on February 13 and for dinner only on February 14. Circa 1876, Pokolbin. A five-course degustation dinner menu ($199) from 6pm to 8pm; includes a glass of sparkling wine on arrival. (Three-course children's menu is $79, for ages four to 12). Oh My Papa, Newcastle East. Enjoy an eight-course set menu ($69) including dishes such as thigh chicken with sweet soy sauce yakitori; turmeric cauliflower tempura; Szechuan prawn and chicken dumplings; miang kham; caramelised sticky pork belly; Malaysian ayam satay BBQ chicken; pumpkin yellow curry; and coconut rice. Earp Distilling Co, Carrington. Enjoy a glass of sparkling (or beer) on arrival followed by a three-course set menu with cocktails and live music. Lambton Park Hotel, Lambton. A three-course set menu with a chocolate share plate for $99. Lunch or dinner. The Greenroof, Hamilton. Enjoy a $90 Candlelit Dinner Package: a glass of sparkling (or local beer) on arrival, an entree and main meal each, plus a shared dessert. Harrigan's, Pokolbin. A two-course dinner ($70) with live music from Roxy The Piano Player. Some venues are celebrating Valentine's Day a little early. Margan Wines & Restaurant, Broke. The Margan Ultimate Valentine's Experience (pre-lunch tasting of premium wines followed by a five-course degustation lunch). Friday, February 11 and Saturday, February 12 only, from 12.45pm to 4pm. $140 per person. Wandin Estate, Lovedale. Lunch on Saturday, February 12, and Sunday, February 13, 11am to 3pm. Cost $50 per person. Appetiser, main course and dessert. For those who prefer to share their love in the form of a romantic foodie gift, there are plenty of options. Cocoa Nib, at The Junction and Pokolbin, have crafted some stunning sweet treats for the occasion. There's the Blueberry and Almond Heart (milk chocolate heart topped with freeze-dried blueberries, toasted almonds and crisp caramelised quinoa); the Caramel Orange and Hazelnut Heart (caramelised white chocolate topped with roasted hazelnuts, dried orange and crispy pearls); Double Caramel Heart (painted milk chocolate shell filled with a gooey sea-salt caramel and caramel ganache); Yuzu and Vanilla Heart (painted white chocolate shell filled with a smooth yuzu caramel and vanilla ganache); and the Strawberry Coconut Heart (creamy strawberry white chocolate topped with Turkish Delight, caramelised coconut and rose chips), to name a few. Cocoa Nib also has a Valentine's Day Gift Box ($65) on offer. Maddz on York, at Teralba, is taking orders for its Valentine's Day Sweet Box (rocky road, Cherry Ripe slices, caramel ganache tart, strawberry cheesecake, honeycomb pistachio cheese cake, Cherry Ripe brownie, red velvet melting moments; $49.95) and Valentines Day Grazing Box for two. Euro Patisserie at New Lambton has a Valentine's Day Dessert Box ($39.95) containing chocolate mud cupcakes, triple chocolate fudge dessert, berry cheesecake, rocky road, chocolate-dipped strawberries, lollies and chocolates. The Cheesecake Shop is also getting involved, offering a dessert box containing Brookie (half brownie, half cookie) halves with heart-shaped sprinkles, cupcakes, cakepops and fresh strawberries with a chocolate dipping sauce. This is just a sample of what's on offer. Just remember, bookings are essential.

