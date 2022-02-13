newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Coach Daniel Marsden hopes the Hunter Hurricanes can use their bronze medal performance in Sydney Super League over the weekend as a springboard for the rest of the Australian Water Polo League (AWL). The Hurricanes men are winless after six rounds of the national league but turned their focus momentarily back to the Sydney competition on Saturday, when they overpowered Drummoyne 15-8 in the play-off for third and fourth place. Hunter led 4-3 at the first break, 7-6 at half-time then held an 11-7 advantage heading into the final period. Keenan Marsden led the way with four goals. Jake Robinson produced a treble and doubles were scored by Mitchell Marsden, Tom Ophir and Corey Allan. Lucas Mackaway and Andrew Dunford also got on the scoresheet. "We had a good chat before the game about how you don't get a lot of opportunities to play in finals as a senior water polo player," Marsden said. "That game was important from that aspect plus great practice at playing in those high-intensity situations. "The most pleasing aspect of the game was our unforced errors were way down from what they had been since we've come back from Christmas. That makes a massive difference. "Hunter has never won a medal in the Sydney metropolitan league, so it's a great achievement for the boys." The Hurricanes face an AWL double-header with unbeaten Queensland in Queensland next weekend. "Next weekend is going to be tough up in Queensland," Marsden said. "Queensland have got back all of their Olympians, so it will be a great challenge for the guys playing against highly experienced and talented opposition. "Our goal is still to make finals of national league, then once there I don't think there's a team in the league that we can't beat. But next week is super important for us."

