It was a tight finish as Newcastle secured their third straight NSW Country cricket title

sport, cricket,

Captain Nick Foster credited his team's ability "to hold our nerve in crucial moments" and Aaron Wivell's "crucial" knock of 53 not out as Newcastle clinched their third straight NSW Country Championships crown in the tightest of finishes at Bradman Oval on Sunday. Newcastle won the toss and elected to bat against ACT Southern Districts. Wivell, batting at No.4, steered Newcastle to 151 before they were dismissed in 42.4 overs. They had their opponents 4-34, 6-55 and then 8-88 before ACT's lower order put on 49 runs for the ninth wicket. At 9-137, ACT had plenty of overs remaining to get the winning runs but Aidan Cahill, fresh from representing Australia at the Under-19 World Cup in the West Indies, struck the final blow to have them all out for 149 in 42.2 overs. Cahill finished with 4-26 off 8.2 overs and Josh Bennett took 3-31 off 10. "In the context of the game, Aaron's innings was pretty exceptional really," Foster said. "It was pretty trying conditions for batting, particularly the first few hours of the game. But we always thought that if we could create enough chances then the onus was on us to take those. "We were fortunate enough to hold our nerve in some crucial moments and it's not often you win a game with only 150 on the board." It is the third time Newcastle have produced a hat-trick of titles, after also achieving the feat between 2004-05 and 2006-07 then again from 2008-09 to 2010-11. Foster has been on board for all three winning trebles, plus other NSW Country crowns in between. "To get three in a row, it doesn't happen very often, and to win a tight one like that was very pleasing," Foster said. RELATED: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

