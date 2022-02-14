news, local-news,

IT is the longest wait Newcastle fans have endured to see their side play at home since the club's inception. But after 233 days next Monday, the Knights will finally be back in action for a trial against the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs. The pre-season hit out will be the first match the NRL side has played at McDonald Jones Stadium since last year's 38-0 drubbing of North Queensland on July 3. The trial, one of two the club will play this year, is open to the public and will be televised on Fox Sports. Ticketed members can redeem free tickets for the game online. The two club's reserve-grade sides will also play a curtain-raiser game before the 7pm NRL trial. New recruit Adam Clune can't wait to play in front of Knights supporters in a red and blue jersey, having played at the ground as an opposition player during his time with former club St George Illawarra Dragons. "One thing I'm looking forward to is playing in front of the members and fans here," Clune said. "I played here a few times, including last year and at the time I was fortunate enough to get the win. IN THE NEWS: "I know how good the atmosphere was, even when you're the opposing team, but I'm really excited to get on the pitch. "It's probably the best fan base in the league." The Knights will play their second and final trial against the Melbourne Storm six days after the Bulldogs game. The Storm match is being played in Ballarat on Sunday, February 27. Kick-off is scheduled for 5.45pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/max.mckinney/7f81f7ad-a1a7-45b1-b6ac-7ddc16ec1243.jpg/r0_121_4896_2887_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg