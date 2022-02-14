news, local-news,

The NSW government is selling off a key Newcastle industrial site which could make or break the port's plans for a large-scale container terminal. The 52-hectare "intertrade" site, former BHP land at Mayfield which includes the steelworks' former administration building, is beside Port of Newcastle's proposed container terminal. The government has remediated the site but rejected a port offer to buy the land in 2019. Planning Minister Anthony Roberts said in a media statement on Monday that the site could be used for advanced manufacturing, clean technology and energy, or for the defence industry. The statement did not mention its potential use as a transport and distribution centre for a future container terminal. Port of Newcastle is campaigning to overturn government provisions in the Newcastle, Port Botany and Port Kembla lease agreements which penalise Newcastle financially if it develops a large container terminal. The government is calling for expressions of interest in the Mayfield site for the next three weeks. "Newcastle has a proud industrial heritage and was once known as Steel City due to the BHP Steelworks that sat on this land for more than 80 years," Mr Roberts said. "As the seventh largest city in Australia, with close proximity to Sydney and critical infrastructure including port, rail and road networks, Newcastle has great potential to specialise in innovative markets such as clean and green technologies. "It's time for a new era as we transition into the next phase of job creation in emerging industries, boosting local employment and attracting new investment from domestic and international markets." MORE TO COME In the news Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/cd8077e4-9acb-4a7c-bee9-49aab00be2aa.jpg/r0_76_945_610_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg