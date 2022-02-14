Newcastle Herald
Hunter steaming coal soars to stratospheric price records

Ian Kirkwood
Ian Kirkwood
February 14 2022 - 7:30pm
SOLID GOLD, AGAIN: A global energy shortage is driving the price of coal to stratospheric levels, with prices five times what they were midway through 2020, confounding climate activists who have described previous dips as the end of the industry. Picture: International Energy Agency

NEWCASTLE coal soared to a new record price of $US261.40 ($367) a tonne in late January, more than five times the $US50 ($70) a tonne the same product was bringing when the market bottomed in mid-2020.

