Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business
Updated

New airline flags $49 flights to Sunshine Coast

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated February 15 2022 - 5:36am, first published 5:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TAKING OFF: Budget airline Bonza has landed in the Hunter, unveiling six flights a week between Newcastle and Queensland tourist destinations.

Hunter residents could be flying direct to the Sunshine Coast for $49 by the middle of the year after Australia's newest airline launched a host of budget regional routes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his reporting about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has reported on the 2019 NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.