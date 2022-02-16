Newcastle Herald
Claydon demands Prime Minister intervene in fight over Newcastle container terminal

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
Updated February 16 2022 - 2:36am, first published 12:30am
DEEP WATER FRONTAGE: It's the immediate access to the Hunter River and on to the ocean that makes the former steelworks site so strategically important.

LABOR MPs Tim Crakanthorp and Sharon Claydon have attacked the NSW government's planned sale of the Intertrade site at Mayfield, with Ms Claydon calling on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to intervene.

