Lake Macquarie ferry charts smooth waters

JUST six weeks after it was launched, in the midst of COVID-stirred turbulent times, the Lake Mac Ferry is cruising across fairly smooth waters, according to the service's operator.
Scott Bevan is a senior writer for The Newcastle Herald. He has also worked in radio and television and is the author of six books.
Scott Bevan is a senior writer for The Newcastle Herald. He has also worked in radio and television and is the author of six books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.