Piper assures Perrottet of numbers after NSW by-elections

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated February 16 2022 - 8:30pm, first published 8:00pm
Greg Piper

Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper and his two fellow independents have assured Premier Dominic Perrottet they will support the government on supply and confidence after last weekend's by-elections.

