Newcastle Herald
Home/News/National
Watch

Incredible footage of the first train back on the tracks since flooding

Emma Horn
By Emma Horn
Updated February 16 2022 - 3:24am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Vital train links between South Australia, Northern Territory and Western Australia have re-opened following record rainfall that caused nearly 300 kilometres of track to become submerged.

BACK ONLINE: The first freight train in three weeks will reach Darwin this evening. Picture: SA SES
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Horn

Emma Horn

Group video editor

National videographer, filmmaker, and editor. Former features and weekender writer for The Daily Advertiser. Small, quiet, and a student of the Julie Bishop School Of Staring. Usually dressed in something colourful, always snacking on something homemade. Friend to most mothers and all dogs. Got stories? Get in touch. emma.horn@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from National
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.