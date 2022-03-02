Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Updated

'Possibly life-threatening': Hunter warned to brace for rain on Thursday morning

PB
Matt Carr
By Paige Busher, and Matt Carr
Updated March 2 2022 - 9:35pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dangerous conditions: Large and powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities. Picture: Peter Lorimer

7.30am update

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Paige Busher

Cadet Journalist

Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.